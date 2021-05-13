April is a month for gafftop, as they make their annual run or spawn around the Galveston area and are usually in a definite feeding mode during the process.
Richard Eberle found this to be true when he fished the Texas City Dike recently. Eberle landed 45 of the pointed top catfish and retained 32 to 5 pounds. The water was not in the best shape being murky green with little or no tide movement.
Close by, Eberle observed wade fishermen near the base of the dike catching nice-sized reds and trout on artificials.
The surf also is a hot spot for gafftop this time of year. Conditions have not been conducive to fishing, however, with gusting winds churning the waters. Once a window of light winds sets in look for gafftop and many other fish to be feeding along the beachfront.
John Omar fished near San Luis Pass last weekend and landed a 24-pound jack crevalle from a choppy surf. Cut mullet was the bait. The jack was the only fish landed during his trip Saturday afternoon.
Omar observed a large red being landed along the beach near the bridge toll house.
Penny Baltus reported her 8-year-old grandson, John Meadows, catching his first fish while fishing from Baltus' dock at Spanish Grant. Young Meadows caught a 13-inch red, which was photographed and released.
It is obvious that fish are biting in spite of the wind, and that is good news, as forecasts are calling for breezy conditions for the next few days.
