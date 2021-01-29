LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Independent School District held its 39th annual Livestock Show on Jan. 20 at the West Agriculture Barn.
Students from the National Future Farmers of America Organization program worked hard to put on the event after months of work across the Clear Creek Independent School District’s five high schools.
National Future Farmers of America Organization students worked throughout the summer and fall semesters to raise animals, design and construct agriculture mechanics projects, create many food science, floriculture, horticulture and visual arts projects, which were showcased at the annual Livestock Show.
Because of COVID-19, the district went from the annual community-attended live auction to an online store, so sponsors and buyers could select the animal or agriculture project they wanted to sponsor or purchase.
The event was a success. The 39th annual CCISD Livestock and online sale brought in more than $150,000 to help National Future Farmers of America students. The money helped offset costs students invested into their projects this year, and the money can help fund potential future projects.
“Our students and teachers are overwhelmed by the level of support from sponsors and buyers for this year’s show,” Career and Technical Education Program Manager JT Buford said. “Their financial commitment is a testimony to the importance our community places on FFA programming. I’d like to add our thanks and appreciation to all those who made the show a success from parents and volunteers, to show judges and CCISD agriculture teachers.”
Below are the top species and award, the student who, the school where the student attends and a championship premium sponsor (if the top winner had one).
Grand Champion Steer, Naomi Browning, Clear Brook High School and Assured Partners
Grand Champion Pig, Colby Hall, Clear Falls High School and Joe & Jeanie Engle
Grand Champion Lamb, Mason Corona, Clear Brook High School and Norman Frede Chevrolet
Grand Champion Goat, Alani Johnson, Clear Brook High School
Grand Champion Turkey, Sarah Taylor, Clear Creek High School and Rainey Pool Company
Grand Champion Broilers, Jacob Corrao, Clear Springs High School and The Jackson Family
Grand Champion Rabbits, Mia Peyrani, Clear Creek High School and Joiner Architects
Best of Show Ag Mechanics, Colby Hall, Clear Falls High School and Joe & Jeanie Engle
Reserve Champion Steer, Isabell Cranfill, Clear Springs High School
Reserve Champion Pig, Caleb Maurer, Clear Springs High School
Reserve Champion Lamb, Riley Ball, Clear Springs High School and PBK Architects
Reserve Champion Goat, Ashlyn Gray, Clear Springs High School
Reserve Champion Turkey, Jacob Corrao, Clear Springs High School and CCISD Cabinet
Reserve Champion Broilers, Jenna Casey, Clear Creek High School and Joe & Jeanie Engle
Reserve Champion Rabbits, Olivia Delgado, Clear Springs High School and Gerardo Delgado
Grand Champion Heifer, Naomi Browning, Clear Brook High School and The Magnus Family
Reserve Champion Heifer, Shannon McLean, Clear Falls High School and The Magnus Family
The 2021 Clear Creek Independent School District Livestock Show and auction top buyers are below.
1. Assured Partners
2. Joe & Jeanie Engle
3. A Cut Above Consulting
4. The Jackson Family
5. Hamilton Industries
6. Stephanie Murray
7. Dana Douglas
8. Freedom Boat Club
9. Norman Frede Chevrolet
10. Rhonda Floyd Photography
