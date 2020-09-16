High water levels have been with us for several days now and, for the most part, those levels do not help anglers fishing the Galveston area.
While not particularly good for most spots, areas that tend to turn on during high tide levels are the marshes and back bays.
Reds in particular find the rising water attractive, as it covers areas where fresh supplies of bait can be found.
While reds are usually the fish caught during conditions like we have been experiencing, Todd Parker found other fish feeding and had a nice catch for a change.
Parker lives on the canal on Davis Road, and he launched his kayak at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. He headed around to the grass line where Clear Creek meets Clear Lake. He was hunting some reds, as he had seen them tailing in the grass lately.
He started fishing around 6:50 a.m., and on his first cast, he caught a 16-inch trout; on the second cast, he caught a 17-inch gafftop; about 10 casts later a 17-inch flounder and absolutely nothing after that. He said at least there’s going to be a good dinner tonight.
A white Vudu Shrimp caught all three fish.
Closer to Galveston, Mark Richards fished Carancahua Lake and did find reds working. Using Down South and Norton Sand Eels, he landed 10 or so reds, retaining a limit of three from 20 to 24 inches in length.
Richards said the higher water levels made it much easier to get into and out of the lake.
Today looks like a good day for fishing. However, forecasts are calling for increased wind velocities beginning Friday.
