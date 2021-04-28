The key to catching fish Wednesday was to find protected waters, and it was encouraging to receive a good report from an area that we have not heard much about lately.
The East End Lagoon came alive with action Wednesday, as a stiff south wind was blowing. Hempstead resident Herbert Jackson wade fished along the shore of the lagoon near the bridge and caught two flounder, both keepers, along with eight croaker and a large stingray.
Dead shrimp fished on the bottom did the trick.
Jackson said he observed another angler fighting a large fish that won the battle. He asked the fisherman what it was, and he guessed it to be a big red or black drum.
I tried to find waters suitable for fishing around the Pelican Island Bridge on Tuesday afternoon and other areas along the Galveston Ship Channel. A gusting east to southeast wind, however, discouraged any attempt to fish.
Thomas Dunn and Charles Moss fished areas around Lake Madeline on Wednesday morning and landed two slot reds along with two puppy drum and many hardheads. The reds came from the lake and the drum and hardheads from the abandoned boat dock pilings off the Moody Gardens channel. Live shrimp was the bait.
The remainder of this week looks to be much like the earlier part, with wind and increasing chances of rain being the main issues. Now, we start hoping May turns the tide on fishing conditions. It is definitely time for that to happen.
