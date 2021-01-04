The new year is starting off with some nice but chilly weather. The water temperature around Galveston is hovering in the 60-degree range, which is close to the point where fish move slowly.
Low water levels did not help fishing Monday. There was some action, however, on a variety of pan fish around the North Jetty.
Carlos Hammond and Niko Flores fished several locations on the Gulf side of the North Jetty where they landed a cooler full of fish that included whiting, sand trout, sheepshead and black drum. Two undersized reds were caught and released.
Hammond said it was the best winter fishing trip he has ever had. Dead shrimp was the bait.
Duncan, Oklahoma, resident Ed Hatfield fished from the dock of the house he rented for the New Year’s weekend and caught a 22-inch black drum using cut bait. Hatfield did not mention where the house was located.
The early part of this week looks to be favorable for fishing and definitely a bit more comfortable than last weekend.
We are ending on a sad note received from Bill Cochrane informing of the death of longtime Galveston angler David Huddleston. Huddleston was well known on the fishing scene and belonged to the Southeast Texas Sports Fishing Association.
Shark tournaments seemed to be his specialty, and one of his favorites was the annual Tackle Time Tournament. He also was an avid supporter of the Turning Point Fishing Tournament for the Physically Disadvantaged. Huddleston died Friday while on a deer hunt.
