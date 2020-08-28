We will deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Laura for a few more days. However, it is more of a nuisance than a huge problem. Strong southerly winds were the norm Friday and, while the velocities will decrease, the forecasts are calling for wind in the 15 knot range for a few days.
Early next week, we should see conditions settling and hopefully shaping up for a nice Labor Day weekend.
On the fishing scene, it is hard to predict what will take place over the next few days. The beginning of hurricane conditions earlier this week disrupted the fishing pattern inshore and around the jetties.
One of the first spots to bounce back likely will be the jetties. Red fish action was excellent prior to the shut down for the hurricane. However, reds are fish that tend to love turbulent water, especially bull reds.
Water clarity will be an issue for speckled trout. Most areas are experiencing off-color water from the rough conditions
Once the fishing guides return to action, we will have a better feeling of what is taking place inshore.
On the offshore scene, the patterns of pelagic fish have been disrupted by Gulf storms, and the fish tend to relocate. Prior to Hurricane Laura, king mackerel were beginning to show in the shallower waters of the nearshore Gulf.
The turbulence in the Gulf stirred up the bottom, and normally that creates a feeding frenzy from reef fish and pelagic fish as well.
If fishing is in your plans this weekend, send us a report of what you found.
