The wind just will not let up, as a moderate to strong east wind held anglers to protected areas Wednesday. There is some good news, and that is the forecasts are calling for a switch to the southeast at moderate velocities beginning today.
There is no question that flounder are on the move and getting larger. The problem is getting to some areas where they are concentrated.
Several good reports came Tuesday and Wednesday from areas around the Galveston Ship Channel.
Rick Moe sent in this report from his fishing trip Tuesday.
“I caught my limit of flounder in the Galveston Channel. Not the first time this year, but I caught them both within an hour at noon and lost 2-3 more of similar size in that same period.
“I ended up with a 21-inch and a 24-inch. Caught them at the ‘Gulf Copper building’ using Pearl Gulps. I also used live mud minnows but they had no interest in those whatsoever. Just took a picture of the big one which was my personal best. The run is on!”
John Milstead and Terry Newman limited out on flounder to 20 inches in length while fishing the docks around the sulfur facility Wednesday. Live mud minnows were the bait. Milstead said a number of smaller male flounder were caught and released.
Mona Templeton and Harry Nolen took a vacation day from work Wednesday and fished areas between the wall of the yacht basin and the Galveston Ferry Landing. Using white and new penny Gulps the League City couple caught two limits of flounder all between 17 and 21 inches in length, many sand trout, retaining four in the 12-inch range, and two undersized reds were released.
The action took place between 9 a.m. and noon.
