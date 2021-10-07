Ball High AJROTC defeated Hickman County AJROTC 850.2 to 815.1 last week in the National Air Rifle League.
The victory gives Ball High AJROTC its first win of the season. Arnie Puentes, who shot a 243.0, led Ball High AJROTC. The remaining members who contributed were Elisabeth Warner, Alianna Sierra and Thaddeus Dean. Mark Knight coaches the team.
Hickman County AJROTC falls to 0-1 on the season. Lily Richardson, who shot a 228.5, led Hickman County AJROTC. The remaining members who contributed were Jeremy Watkins, Alana Reich and Seth Eisenhuth. Charles Price coaches the team that is from Centerville, Tennessee.
Ball High AJROTC will face Marion AJROTC in its next match. Marion AJROTC is from Marion, Indiana. Marion AJROTC has an 0-1 record.
These two teams are competing in the Distinguished Division of the Orion National Air Rifle League. Sponsored by the Orion Scoring System, the league is a national team league for high school teams and junior rifle clubs. The league has two parts — an eight-week regular season, followed by a single-game conference title game for the top two teams in each conference.
In each game, the teams compete in what is known as a Three-Position Air Rifle match. The match is modeled after Olympic rifle competitions, but it’s adapted to high school age athletes.
Each athlete will shoot 10 shots in three different shooting positions, prone, standing and kneeling. Each shot is worth a maximum of 10.9 points. The sum of points scored in the 30 shots is the athlete's total. The team score is comprised of the best four athletes from each team.
