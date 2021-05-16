Catches over the weekend were spotty, as conditions continued on the windy side, and for at least the early part of this week, it does not look like much will change.
Now, the good news is there were a few nice catches made, and our first reports came from East Bay where Jennifer Costa landed a nice 24-inch slot red while fishing with her boyfriend George Flores. The big red was caught on cut bait from a dock along the Intracoastal Waterway near Crystal Beach.
Afternoon fishing by wading protected shorelines proved to be the best bet for catches. David Huber and Mark Johnson waded the leeward side of Goat Island late Saturday and landed three specks and three good-sized gafftop while fishing with live shrimp under popping corks.
Johnson said there were a number of slicks popping up just out from the shoreline. However, it appeared they came from gafftop, as those were the fish caught among them.
John Marshall found the open bay in Lower West Bay too much to handle in all of the wind on Sunday and opted to fish the shoreline near the west end water tower.
Marshall said it was definitely better than fighting the whitecaps in the open bay and he ended up catching two specks and large hardhead and gafftop using live shrimp under a cork. One of the trout measured 18 inches while the other was taped at 14. All of the fish were released.
