Fishing is going to be on the back burner for the next few days and with some luck, we will be back in business after the threat of Tropical Storm Laura is over.
For now, coastal anglers should make preparations to safe guard their equipment and more importantly protect themselves.
While no one at this time is predicting anything like Hurricane Ike or Hurricane Harvey, there remains a number of unknowns as to how severe the storm will be or where it will land. Regardless of where the eye crosses land, the Galveston area will have impacts in the form of wind, rain and extraordinarily high tide levels. Flooding is also a possibility.
At this point, I am discouraging anglers from fishing coastal waters until the dangers pass later this week.
Last weekend's fishing reports indicated good action from around the jetties, Pelican Island and the Texas City Dike. Most of the reports were of good catches of reds, especially bull reds, around the jetties and the Texas City Dike.
A gusty east to northeast wind changed the minds of several anglers planning fishing trips Monday. Most likely, we will deal with conditions like this until things settle after the storms make landfall.
The Galveston Yacht Basin Fuel Dock shut down Monday and will remain closed until the threat of the hurricanes passes.
