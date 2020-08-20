All eyes will be on the tropics for the next several days, as two events seem to be headed toward the Gulf of Mexico. It was mentioned earlier this week that this is part of August, monitoring tropical systems in the Caribbean.
Anglers and boaters should be OK through the early part of this weekend, as it likely will be late Saturday before any effects of the storms begin to show around Galveston, if then. Keep an eye on the forecasts if you plan to fish offshore this weekend.
Speaking of offshore fishing, we have mentioned that king mackerel fishing has been on the slow side lately, with few of the popular summertime fish being caught. While cleaning my boat at the yacht basin dry storage Thursday, Ted Walker came up and said he read about the poor king fishing and told about his success about 20 miles east of the jetties.
Walker has been finding good action on kings at the stand pipes that are located in about 35 feet of water. Earlier this week, he landed a 40- pound king while drifting that area using Spanish sardines for bait.
Thursday morning boats heading offshore early had an unpleasant surprise, as winds were gusting to more than 20 knots with a large area of thunderstorms crossing the nearshore waters of the Gulf. Boats that turned around and chose to wait it out were rewarded with excellent conditions around 9 a.m.
On the inshore scene, catches of red fish continue to be excellent around the jetties. Reds of all sizes are providing good action for anglers fishing with live mullet, shad and shrimp.
Cut bait has been attracting the larger reds that require a tag to be retained. There have been no reports of tarpon catches although the silver kings are roaming the beachfront.
