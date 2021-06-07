I received some feedback thanking me for giving a little history of Eagle Point and its location. Sometimes, we all assume everyone who fishes should know all the locations on Galveston Bay.
I would venture to say that the majority of anglers fish where they are accustomed to and not many other areas. Galveston Bay is huge. It covers approximately 600 square miles of surface water. That equals to many fishing grounds.
The winds decided to pick up Monday, gusting upwards to 20 mph. This curtailed the reports I usually receive, but you can bet some fish were still caught.
I did get some reports in late Sunday, which I will share.
Cody Dunn emailed me a lengthy report. Last week on Tuesday, he and Gusti Alker and friend Juan went out 57 miles and caught big snapper, the largest one was 35 inches.
On Wednesday, he was at Sea Star Base Galveston camp instructing his fishing class. He and the children wet a line and caught a 6-foot alligator gar. He and his friend Erik Whitley ventured to the jetties Saturday and caught their limit of trout, three reds and seven sheepshead. They used live shrimp with just a split shot thrown up against the rocks.
Larry Grissom, David Nelson, Bob Dukes and David McNatt on Sunday reported plenty of sheepshead along the North Jetty on the outgoing tide. They retained 16, caught many more using live shrimp underneath popping corks.
Also on Sunday Capt. Mike Cacciotti reported finding schooling trout while fishing diving gulls in West Galveston Bay. Many undersized fish but enough keepers to warrant their effort. Best bite came on the incoming tide.
The 91st Pier reported good fishing Sunday. Catches consisted of trout, reds, gafftop and sharks.
