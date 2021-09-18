One year ago Saturday, Tropical Storm Beta was churning in the gulf. It was forecast to become a hurricane, heading towards the middle/upper coast.
My fiancee and I, were putting the final touches together for our wedding on Sunday. The wedding was to be held at the Lyceum of Galveston. My anxiety level was high. The conclusion to this story? You will have to wait for tomorrow's column. Now for the fishing reports.
Friday, Capt GarryMcAninchJr. ran a loop around west Galveston Bay. This was his first time on the water since the storm. Doing a little scouting, he reported the water to be in great shape, throughout the bay. He did stop, making a few cast with artificials, landing two keeper trout and one flounder.
RonCiaccio, GeneZimmerman and CaseyStockwell ventured out in west Galveston Bay on Friday. The group released undersized reds, trout, and black drum. They retained four legal trout, one red and one sheepshead.
During the morning outing, Stockwell landed a huge jackfish, topping a handheld digital scale at 51 pounds. That is almost 1 pound over the state record. The fish was released, so we shall never know the exact weight. Ciaccio did say, "it was the biggest jack, he has ever seen."
Capt. TheronFisk reported good shark fishing Saturday. Running 20 miles out of Galveston, chasing shrimp boats, the action was good. Near the ends of both Galveston jetties, the bull red run is already started. Numerous fish are being taken, fishing near the bottom. Light tackle fishing for trout, is on the slow side.
He thinks the majority of these fish, have moved up into the bay. That does not mean, you will catch them at times, along the rocks.
Early Saturday, MarkLeaseburge and EricValentino reported fast action on trout in the wells. They left from Eagle Point Fishing Camp under light winds. Water clarity is great. Live shrimp, fished under popping corks is best. Eagle Point has plenty of live shrimp and croakers.
Sunday's weather remains good. Get out and enjoy the day.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
