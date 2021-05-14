Anglers and everyone else need to be concerned about the massive amount of mono-filament fishing line that is being discarded into our waters. The damage on our marine resources is showing up more frequently than ever.
A few years back, I took part in a retrieval of the trashed fishing line at the old Washington Park on 61st Street. The trash bags full of the line we retrieved around the rocky shoreline astonished everyone involved.
Fortunately, there are a few good citizens trying to do something about it One in particular is Sandy Parker, who is coordinating a project with the Plastic Pollution Prevention Partnership.
The group's efforts include Seawolf Park where 26 new fishing line recycling bins recently were installed in two sections of Seawolf Park’s pier and shoreline.
The goals of the the partnership fishing line campaign are: 1. to decrease the amount of discarded mono-filament fishing line along shorelines to protect wildlife and 2. to increase the amount of fishing line that is collected in the bins, so the mono-filament line can be recycled into items such as tackle boxes.
The partnership started this campaign in response to repeated incidents where sea turtles, birds and dolphins were found entangled in discarded fishing line throughout the Galveston Bay area. The Fishing Line Recycling Campaign uses community-based social marketing principles and methodologies that include interacting with the anglers in the area to create new, more sustainable social norms (changes in human behavior).
The partnership working group is comprised of representatives from the Houston Zoo, the Galveston Bay Area Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists, the Galveston Bay Estuary Program and Audubon Texas.
Prior to this group embarking on this project, Ann Anderson, a Galvestonian, led an effort to place deposit tubes at areas where high volumes of fishing took place.
My hat is off to those individuals for their time and continued efforts to remedy this problem.
