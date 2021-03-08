It is a pleasure to begin today’s article by saying it appears we are back to normal on the fishing scene. The hard freeze last month apparently had minimal effects on our stocks of fish.
The freeze had a couple of impacts, one is on bait and the other on the disruption of feeding patterns for speckled trout.
Mullet and other small bait fish were hit hard, especially those remaining in shallower waters. The effect likely will be seen in the changing feeding patterns of predator fish. Trout and other fish possibly will look for other sources of food and likely will find them in locations other than where they typically feed this time of year.
Black drum appear to not have been affected, as the annual drum run is on and is running about par with where it should be at this point in March.
Last weekend, there were reports of good action on the big uglies from around the jetties and Seawolf Park. Tiki Island resident Don Robinson found the big drum in West Bay on Sunday. Robinson said he caught a 37-inch, 40-pound drum while fishing with fresh dead shrimp not far from the causeway. Three slot drum were landed as well in the 60-degree water.
Besides black drum, whiting are appearing in the surf in larger numbers. Several reports were received of whiting catches all along the beachfront. The surf from East Beach to the west end of Galveston Island was producing nice catches of the tasty little pan fish.
