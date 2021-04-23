On Friday several boats returned to the causeway with nice catches from the Greens Lake Area and Carancahua Cove. Reds and trout were the primary catch however, there were several nice sized flounder mixed in.
John Haskew was one of the anglers wade fishing the cove and reported higher than normal tide levels. His fish consisting of three trout and a 23-inch red were caught on the original Corkie which Haskey has had in his tackle box for many years.
Drew Eidsen did not want to battle the wind early Friday morning and fished around the causeway and railroad bridges. Using live shrimp for bait, he landed three sheepshead, a 21-inch black drum and several large hardheads.
Eidsen said the wind was just too much to try to get to his favorite spot near Fort Travis.
The Friday morning beachfront water temperature was 68 degrees which is several degrees lower than readings earlier this week. Swings like that do not help fishing however, expect improvement as we head into next week.
If we can get some stable weather with lighter winds, the surf should come alive with action. Many surf fishermen are waiting for this and we could see a window of favorable conditions appear next week.
The big trout still are out there and apparently being found all around Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula. Close to the same time, a 32-inch, 11 pound trout was caught from the Galveston Ship Channel and a 29-inch trout weighing just over nine pounds was caught just outside of Stingaree Cut in East Bay.
The fish was observed at the ramp at Stingaree Marina in Crystal Beach. A wade fisherman using a 52-M Mirrolure caught the big trout.
