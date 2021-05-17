For several years now, it appears the upper Texas coast has been having incrementally more days of strong winds. Looking back on my fishing log book for a number of years, it showed April and early May to have more days than most months when the wind gusted to the 20-knot range and higher.
This year and recent years in the past, it seems we are having more of this all throughout the year. Can it be that we are headed toward wind patterns like the lower and middle Texas coasts experience? In those areas, anglers have to deal with wind velocities like this most of the time.
In spite of the high winds recently, Carter Hoogendam did not let that totally stop him from fishing. Here is what he had to say;
“I fished both East and West bays on Friday, May 14. Started off the morning fishing reefs in East Bay targeting redfish. We caught around 20 undersized reds. No keepers, but good to see some quantity.
"A few trout were mixed in along with the reds including specks and sand trout. Both live shrimp and Down South lures worked best, but they were eating anything thrown at them.
"The wind was ripping out of the east, so we headed back to the house. Fished West Bay after a quick break and drifted with Down South lures for specks. Caught my limit within 15 minutes, but only kept two. The biggest one was just over 20 inches and a fat trout at that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.