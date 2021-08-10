Hot and dry conditions is all I can say about Tuesday. Wind laid briefly in the morning. Your location in our expansive bay system determined if you were successful.
I ran a “learn the bay” trip Tuesday with a couple who moved into Grand Cay Harbor in Texas City. We fished briefly, but the conditions were not the best. We accomplished our goal of getting familiar with the open bay, the GPS and trolling motor. I have another one of these trips Wednesday out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp.
Buddy McCaig fished out of Eagle Point on Tuesday. First, he went to the channel area of Galveston Bay. He said the water was off-color and choppy, but he did catch one keeper trout along with a few throwbacks. He then decided to seek shelter inside the Moses Lake floodgate. He caught one keeper red there and also some trout and flounder, none of which were keepers. He caught all his fish on live shrimp Texas rigged.
Capt. Theron Fisk reported tough conditions at the Galveston jetties in the past couple of days. Sharks are still being caught along with the occasional bull red. The jetties are no fun at times if you’re prone to seasickness. This has been the case for some of the anglers aboard charter boats.
The lower portion of Galveston Bay and west Galveston Bay is the continued hot spot under the current conditions. It offers protection from higher winds, allowing for better water clarity. Most of the catches are coming off live bait, but some anglers are doing well on soft plastics.
On a somber note, the angling world in Texas lost three fisherman recently. Raymond “Skipper” Mock and Ron Behnke, both who fished the lower Texas coast, and Lynn Waddell of Galveston Bay fame. May all our prayers and condolences go out to their families.
