Often it has been mentioned that if we make it to Valentine’s Day without a major fish-killing freeze, the odds go down for that happening. Well, it looks like freezing weather will be upon us soon after the big occasion this year. I hope we will not experience a severe freeze.
Just about each year, there are freezing temperatures that take place after mid-February and all the way through mid-March. Most are of short duration and a warming trend usually follows.
On the fishing scene, a few anglers were taking advantage of the warmer weather Wednesday afternoon in anticipation of some cold weather arriving this weekend.
Among them was Carter Hoogendam who sent this report.
“Fished the marsh in West Bay (on) Wednesday before the freezing temperatures this weekend. Water temp was in the low 60s. The flounder are still stacked up on the edges of the drop offs in the deeper areas.
“A strong outgoing tide is ideal. Very foggy day out there Wednesday, with spurts of light rain. Down South lures in purple reign and pumpkin seed still working great.”
Over in East Bay, Capt. Jim West of Bolivar Guide Service continued to have success on trout in the afternoon. Nice-sized specks were caught in waist deep water while wade fishing.
Offatts Bayou is producing some nice-sized sheepshead for anglers fishing around barnacle- coated pilings and rocks. Areas along Teichman Road have been some of the top spots.
