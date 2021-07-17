What a beautiful day it was on the water with lots of folks taking advantage of the light winds. Like I thought, there were plenty of boats on the water.
I talked with Shane Tallman on Saturday. He and his wife Jessica fished Friday evening. They started off along the Kemah shoreline and caught redfish and black drum on the bottom with live shrimp, and then moved out to Redfish Island with live shrimp underneath popping corks. They ended up catching their limit of sheepshead in that location.
Capt. Shannon LaBauve sent me a report on Saturday saying kingfish are good on trolled MirrOlures. Some of the kings are being caught by drifting with shad. Red snapper remains good on the rocks 50 miles out. The best bait has been live croakers and dead shad. Beachfront gulf shrimp boats are holding plenty of big black tip sharks. Fresh shad is the best bait.
I ran Craig Vollmar and his wife Stacey on Saturday out of Eagle Point. They recently started fishing even buying a boat. It was a pleasure helping them to fish. They were using live shrimp underneath popping corks and caught trout, reds, drum, sheepshead and their share of ladyfish.
Robert Drew and his buddy Ivan Alvarado fished on Saturday. They launched from Eagle Point, and caught a few nice trout up to 21 inches and one red. He also noted they released lots of under-sized specs.
The forecast looks good the next couple of days. Get out and enjoy the weather.
