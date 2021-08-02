The next eight weeks are going to be nail-biters when it comes to our weather. One might ask, why? For any of us who live on the coast, one word sums it up: hurricanes.
This is the most active time for tropical development in the Atlantic and the Gulf. In fact, the National Hurricane Center marked a spot off Africa on Monday that has a slight potential for development. Staying prepared is highly recommended.
I received a great report from Capt. Erik Renteria on Monday. He and his group of four anglers limited out on trout in west Galveston Bay. They fished with live croakers over shell. Best bite was early on the moving tide.
Capt. Juan Cruz and his wife Addie fished Monday morning from Eagle Point. The conditions there were not so favorable, with an increase in wind speed from the southwest. The couple started their Monday morning fishing outside the Moses Lake Floodgate. Here they managed to catch a few black drum but nothing else.
They then moved toward Kemah, seeking protection from the wind, and they caught more black drum mixed in with sheepshead. One more move toward the channel produced some undersized reds, before they called it a day. All the fish were caught on live shrimp.
I took off Monday for some much needed rest. I'll fish west Galveston Bay Tuesday, showing a customer around, as his family rented a house in Jamaica Beach. Then I'm back to fishing out of Eagle Point the rest of the week.
Conditions in the middle of the bay have greatly improved. We just need the wind to cooperate. Fish are on the move, following the bait and higher salinity levels. I'm specifically making reference to Trinity Bay.
Big net season opens soon in the bay. It will be interesting to see how the shrimp harvest plays out.
