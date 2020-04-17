AUSTIN
Following Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement Friday that all Texas schools will remained closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the University Interscholastic League and the Texas Association of Private and Parochial School both decided Friday to cancel all remaining spring activities and state championships for the school year.
“Our staff had been working hard on plans to resume activities this spring, but without schools in session, interscholastic activities cannot continue,” UIL executive director Charles Breithaupt said. “Our highest priority during this challenging time is ensuring the health and safety of our students and communities and making progress in the containment of COVID-19 in Texas. We are now turning our attention to the 2020-2021 school year.”
Practices, rehearsals and workouts remain suspended until further notice. Coaches’ ability to instruct players remotely remains in place.
Locally, this means the end to multiple highly promising spring sports seasons, as well as a chance lost for the Region III-6A champion Dickinson Gators boys basketball team to compete for a state championship.
