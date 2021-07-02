It was another beautiful day on the water. With weather like this, it makes being outside so pleasurable. You have to take the good and bad as our rain chances rise heading into the holiday weekend. Until then, the fishing is extremely good.
Galveston resident Robert Rodriguez sent me a late report Thursday evening. He fished Offatts Bayou and reported catching specs and ladyfish on live shrimp. He also noted the gulls were swarming the area over the schools of fish.
Galveston resident Ron Ciaccio sent in a report Friday. His nephew Chris Ciaccio caught and released a tarpon along Galveston’s South Jetty. There was no mention of bait used. Very nice catch, Chris.
Capt. Sammy Orlando with Fish409 Guide Service called Friday and gave an update on San Luis Pass. He noted specks were being caught in the cuts next to the sand bars. He also said plenty of trout were being caught by the San Luis Pass Bridge. Most of the anglers are using live croakers as bait. I’ll fish with him this coming Thursday, weather permitting.
I fished out of Waterman’s Harbor located in Dickinson Bayou on Friday. John Taylor booked me to learn how to fish the ship channel in his boat. He, Travis Wells and Garth Pulkkinen put a hurt on the fish. They ended up with limits of trout and caught numerous redfish and some sheepshead. We threw live shrimp, croakers and soft plastics. It was an excellent day.
Speaking of fishing the channel, a potential tragedy was avoided out there Friday. It seems a boat got caught up in a ship’s wake and flipped over. The owner of the boat, his young daughter, the family dog and a friend stayed calm during the ordeal and were quickly rescued by a nearby boater. They are not beginners to fishing this area. They just let their guard down for an instant. Thank God that boater was there at the right time.
I have not received any reports from offshore. I would venture to say snapper fishing is good. I also would bet the kings have shown up out by the rigs. I’ll try to get a report or two from a couple of offshore captains Saturday.
