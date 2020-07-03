The Fourth of July and surrounding days usually are a great time to fish. This year we have had some obstacles, mainly because of the orders surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and adverse conditions.
Regardless, fish are being caught and my guess is that a big contributing factor is that we are in the full moon Phase for July.
Years ago one of my mentors, John Sabo, an avid and successful saltwater angler, would say that one of his best times for fishing and catching fish was during the full moon of July. Sabo fished Galveston Bay out of Seabrook and hardly ever went out to Scotts Reef, the bulkheads along the Houston Ship Channel or Red Fish Reef near San Leon and not brought back a cooler full of fish.
My experience with the full moon of July and other months, as well, is that fishing is slow from around daybreak until close to noon.
Tides are stronger during full moons and dark moons, as well, and that is a big contributing factor along with the “Light of the Silvery Moon,” an attraction for fish to feed at night in cooler conditions.
Thursday we saw our first break in the wind velocities in days, and as a result some nice catches were made.
Capt. Allen Scott of Tiki Bay Fishing.com hosted two anglers to West Bay early Thursday where they limited out on specks in the 16- to 22-inch range.
Capt. Scott said that the wind laid down after sunrise and schools of male trout were actively feeding on croaker. The specks seem to be holding around reefs in 5 to 6 feet of water, along with lots of sharks.
Another good catch was reported from the Texas City Dike Thursday. Ronnie and Corban Warren along with Mike Cripps caught limits of specks off of the dike using live shrimp fished under popping corks.
