We can now say that fishing around the Galveston Bay Complex has returned to normal following Hurricane Delta.
Warm water temperatures continue to delay much in the way of fall fishing. However, flounder are beginning to move. Typical for the first stage of the flounder migration is the movement of smaller males along the pathways to the Gulf.
The warm water is not hindering action at the jetties, as reds of all sizes are being caught along with a variety of mostly pan fish.
Trout action is still waiting to get underway and could take off any day now.
On the jetty fishing scene, Port Isabel resident John Shives landed his best ever bull red at the South Jetty on Sunday.
Along the Galveston Ship Channel shoreline, Arnold Bronstein and friends caught two flounder, one 14 inches, released, and a 15-inch keeper. Sheepshead, sand trout, gafftop, hardheads and a stingray rounded out the rest of their action Sunday.
The larger flounder still are in the bays and marshes. Typically the big sows are the last to make the move. Gustavo Alvarez, a frequent contributor and proficient flounder fisherman, sent in this report of his catch:
“Wade fished West Bay south shoreline early Sunday morning. Caught multiple flounder retaining three up to 19 inches. Released a couple of undersized trout. Area that I fished was clear and green. Light southwest wind.
All flounder were caught in 2 feet of water next to oyster reefs using pink curly tail and nuclear chicken Gulps.
August and September have been productive in West Bay. I have been consistently catching flounder and trout in marshes, drains and shallow oyster beds. It’s been a great summer. My favorite time of year is just starting.”
