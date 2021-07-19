West winds usually equate to a dry, hot day. Anglers have to stare at the sun all morning. Your face gets cooked, and the eyes are strained. Nothing too fun about a west wind, even when the fish bite.
Gus Alvarez sent in a report Monday. He fished this past Saturday and Sunday in west Galveston Bay. Alvarez was wading the south shoreline and reported the water to be emerald green.
He began his wade at 4:30 a.m., throwing topwater lures. He said the bite was excellent both mornings. The trout were over shell, in knee-deep water before sunrise. In this case, the early bird got the worm. Most of the fish were pushing 19 inches.
Bill Cochrane with Sunset Marina chimed in Monday, as well. He ventured offshore Sunday with the Kasten family, Matt, Kristen and their children Chris and Jacob. Cochrane put them on some nice-sized red snapper. He didn't mention of how far offshore.
On Sunday, Rafael Manias and his two daughters Harris and Daphne had quite a day on the bay. Launching from of Eagle Point Fishing Camp, they caught trout, reds, sheepshead and black drum. Manias said the shorelines are holding many undersized trout.
They made a move out to the spoil banks and caught better trout. This is where the reds and sheepshead were caught. The drum came from the gas wells known as the Exxon A-Lease. Live shrimp fished on the bottom and underneath popping corks worked best.
I had a late cancellation Monday but went fishing with my counterpart Capt. Juan Cruz and his wife, Addie. We made our rounds across the bay checking areas and water conditions.
Most of Trinity Bay is still muddy, but there is salt in the water. Smith Point is still off-color. The best water is on the west side of the bay and along the ship channel. We did catch a few fish in the same areas we both have been fishing. We just wanted to check out some other locations.
A kayak was found floating in the area of Eagle Point on Monday with some personal items found in it. The U.S. Coast Guard initiated a search, but from the information I gathered, there is no missing person. The kayak just got washed off a shoreline in San Leon. I pray this is the case.
