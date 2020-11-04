It appears a warming trend is taking place through this weekend. The water temperature in Galveston Bay was hovering in the mid-60s Wednesday, and that should have been ideal for fall fishing.
There were some reports of good catches, but those were the exceptions rather than the norm for Wednesday.
A delayed report from last weekend was sent by Greg Chapa, who mentioned his flounder trip with Elvin Maxwell. Last Saturday, they limited out (10) on flounder to 3 pounds and Sunday caught their two-fish-per-person limit with fish weighing over 3 pounds. Chapa said the ride across the bay Sunday was rough.
Those names may seem familiar as we have received a number of their reports in the past from trips to the Bolivar Gas Wells.
While the flounder run continues and will for several more weeks, the average angler fishing the typical hot spots around the Galveston Ship Channel is finding mostly smaller males biting. This is one reason the warming trend over the next few days is not looked on as favorable by most anglers.
It is going to take at least a couple of major cold fronts that drop ambient temperatures into the 40s and empty the marshes before the big sow flounder begin a serious run.
Normally, by Thanksgiving weekend, we start to see the “big girls” making their journey through the pathways to the Gulf of Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.