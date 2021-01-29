HITCHCOCK
The 2021 Lone Star Showdown begins today at the Galveston County Fairgrounds, 10 Jack Brooks Park Road in Hitchcock, with check-in for lambs and goats at 7 to 8:30 a.m. Check in for swine will begin at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The showtime for lambs and goats begins at 9 a.m. First up will be the lamb showmanship then the lamb show. Next up will be the goat showmanship then the goat show. At 2 p.m., the swine showmanship will begin, which will be followed by the swine show.
The showmanship buckles to champion and prizes to reserve are senior (14-18), intermediate (11-13), junior (8-10), pee wee (7 and under) and old timer champion takes half the pot.
The market class has buckles for division winners, buckles and banners for overall grand and reserve grand, class winners earn prizes placing ribbons in classes. Lambs are shown by weight and breed. Goats are shown by weight and three divisions, which are light, medium and heavy. Swine are shown by weight in seven classes.
The lamb and goat show judge is Jake P. Richardson. The swine show judge is Austin Nauman.
Entries are $30 per head and $10 showmanship. Stalling is limited and show off of trailer is highly encouraged.
Social distancing measures will be in effect for COVID-19 protocols.
