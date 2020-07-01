We are experiencing the hottest weather of the year around Galveston, and it is not helping anglers to catch fish. As we were crossing the Galveston Causeway bridge heading to the mainland Wednesday morning, I mentioned to Polly that conditions were about as bad as they get barring some tropical event or strong norther.
Looking over each side of the bridge, the effects of a southwest wind gusting to over 20 knots could be seen as it had the water on both sides of the bridge sandy and white capping.
The good news is that most bait camps had their white flags flying, signifying the availability of live shrimp. Each year around the Fourth of July live shrimp supplies in bait shops become an issue. I hope there will be sufficient inventories to accommodate the holiday demand.
Speaking of this weekend, what are the long-range forecasts saying? Most predict a drop in wind velocities. However, a southwest wind will continue. While fishing most likely will be impacted by the wind direction, which tends to create off-color water and lower tide levels, the velocities should be fine for boating.
The hot dry spell following all of the rain last week has helped balance the salinity levels that were washed away by the influx of fresh water into the Galveston Bay Complex. The Saharan dust also should not be as much of a problem. Although, it is forecast to be with us most of next week.
On Friday, we will take a look at the best prospects for Galveston area fishing this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.