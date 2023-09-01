Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver and Galveston native Mike Evans is pictured with longtime Galveston educator Jocelyn Goins, who Evans recently honored by making her the namesake of one of two new scholarships awarded by Evans’ charitable foundation.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver and Galveston native Mike Evans is pictured with longtime Galveston educator Jocelyn Goins, who Evans recently honored by making her the namesake of one of two new scholarships awarded by Evans' charitable foundation.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and his Mike Evans Family Foundation recently awarded 13 students with $10,000 and surprised two more with $20,000, totaling $170,000 in college scholarships to help these students pursue their education and goals.
The Mike Evans Family Foundation works to award annual college scholarships to graduating high school seniors who are hardworking and well-rounded but who may not have the opportunity to attend college because of financial reasons. Since Evans and his wife, Ashli Evans, started the Foundation in 2017, they have donated more than $345,000 to help fund college scholarships throughout the country.
This year’s recipients were chosen from more than 150 applications. Evans added two new $20,000 scholarships in memory of two women who had a large impact on his life. These scholarship recipients were selected from Ball High School in Galveston, where Evans attended school.
“It means a lot to us to be able to create these scholarships in honor of two really special ladies,” Evans said. “The impact Mrs. Goins and Mrs. Petteway had on the city of Galveston … and especially on me and my family, is one that won’t be forgotten. It makes Ashli and I happy to be able to be able to continue their legacy in our hometown through these scholarships.”
JOETTA PETTEWAY SCHOLARSHIP
The Joetta Petteway Scholarship is awarded to a deserving student from Galveston in memory of Joetta Petteway.
Petteway was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, and stepped into the motherly role for many of Galveston’s youth through her participation in various sports and community organizations. Petteway was married to Terry Petteway, Evans’ longtime coach and mentor.
Joetta Petteway died on April 7, 2015, at just 53 years old after her battle with cancer. Though she is physically no longer here, her spirit and legacy will live on with this scholarship.
Neenah Calhoun is the recipient of this year’s Joetta Petteway Scholarship. Calhoun plans to attend the University of Texas at Austin in the fall and major in marketing.
“I cannot thank Mike and Ashli Evans enough for making my education expenses much less than they were before,” Calhoun said.
JOCELYN GOINS SCHOLARSHIP
The Jocelyn Goins Scholarship is awarded to a student in the Galveston community in memory of Jocelyn Goins.
Goins was an educator in Galveston for more than 25 years, making direct impacts. Her efforts to help the community went beyond the classroom. She helped keep students off the streets, specifically through organizing a midnight basketball program called SAFE PLAY. Goins died Nov. 22, 2017, at the age of 61.
Noah Reyes is the recipient of this year’s Jocelyn Goins Scholarship. Winning this scholarship will help Reyes begin his academic career at Texas A&M University and pursue his degree in public health.
“Noah is so excited to pursue his collegiate dream. He’s graduating from the same High School (Ball High) Mike (Evans) graduated from and is attending the same university Mike attended. Thank you and God bless you,” Reyes’ parents wrote to the Foundation.
