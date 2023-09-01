What now?
It’s a question every recent college graduate must face.
For college athletes, the rarest of the rare may get the chance to play in the NFL, NBA, MLB or one of the other handful of established professional sports entities.
However, for years, pro sports didn’t seem to be an option for Dickinson High School alumna Baylee Klingler and Santa Fe High School alumna Shelbi Sunseri, even as their hard work and God-given talents saw each become among the best NCAA softball players in the country while playing at Washington and LSU, respectively.
But, the debut of a new team in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch softball league allowed both Sunseri and Klingler to live out pro sports dreams this past summer, as well as help pave the way for other young women and girls to eventually do the same.
“The biggest thing that excites me is that we’re all doing this right now for the younger generation, to prove to the younger girls who want to play professionally one day that they can — that there is a spot for you,” Sunseri said. “That’s the coolest part about it, that we get to set the foundation for what’s to come.”
Sunseri had recently joined the softball coaching staff at McNeese State in Lake Charles, Louisiana before she received an invite in April to join the WPF’s Texas Smoke, based in Austin. It would actually be her second stint in the WPF, but her first since the league expanded from two to four teams.
“I honestly wasn’t sure I wanted to play again, and then I got the opportunity with the Smoke” Sunseri said. “They called me and basically told me, ‘hey, we want to see if you can find the love of the game again.’ And, I thought, ‘sure, what better way to end my career than to play in Texas where it all started.’”
Klingler was finishing her senior season with the Huskies in April when she was selected as the Smoke’s first-round selection (No. 2 overall) in the WPF Draft.
“When you get to college, often times that’s the peak of softball players’ careers,” Klingler said. “I’m fortunate enough to play with Team USA, as well, so that was my professional expectation — that once I was done with college, hopefully, I’ll continue playing with Team USA.
“But, I’m super grateful to get this opportunity and that the sport is growing and these leagues are growing because we deserve it, and it’s really cool to be able to be called a professional softball player and know that it’s only going to grow from here,” Klingler added.
Players reported to the team on June 1, and the Smoke began its first-ever season later that month. Both Sunseri and Klingler said they were impressed with the talent level of the competition in the league and with just how professionally the team — co-owned by former MLB standout Brandon Phillips and professional wrestling star Jade Cargill — was operated.
“They’re both pretty amazing people; they’re both well known athletes, so that was a big appeal,” Klingler said. “With Brandon’s MLB experience and him wanting to invest in and grow the sport of softball is just super amazing. … And Jade is such a boss woman. They showed up at almost all of the games and were the loudest in the stands. It was cool to see their support.”
And, it was a dream season for Sunseri, Klingler and their Texas Smoke teammates, as they won the WPF’s inaugural championship to cap off the summer in grand fashion two weeks ago, sweeping the best-of-three series over the USSSA Pride with a 14-2 rout in the title-clinching second game.
With the Smoke trailing Game 2 1-0 in the fifth inning, Klingler smacked a bases-clearing three-run double to ignite an avalanche of momentum for the team in what was eventually a seven-run frame.
“I kind of got a flashback to the college days when things felt super competitive and super high-pressure, and I love those high-pressure situations,” Klingler said. “I just wanted to pull through for my team and be as present and competitive as I could be. And it worked out.”
The Smoke kept rolling in the sixth, with Sunseri crushing one of the team’s three home runs in that inning en route to ultimately staking claim to the Schiffhauer Cup, named for late WPF team owner Rick Schiffhauer.
Klingler and Sunseri each said they’re hoping to play for the Smoke in the WPF again next summer.
