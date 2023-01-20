League City’s Nicole Owens and her family have nothing against the sport of football; in fact, she said they love and enjoy the game.
Then, the ugly side of the gridiron hit too close to home.
About a year ago, Owens’ oldest of two sons sustained a severe knee injury playing football at Clear Springs High School, which required about a year of rehabilitation.
“My kids aren’t allowed to play anymore due to the risk,” Owens said. “I am aware playing all sports can cause injuries, but football seems to be the worst.”
Jennifer Wolf of Santa Fe is a mother of three boys, the oldest of which is in sixth grade, and said her boys won’t play football because of her concerns about chronic traumatic encephalopathy — a term, commonly known as CTE, used to describe brain degeneration believed to be caused by repeated head traumas often associated with football and other sports like soccer.
“Hopefully, they’ll become athletic trainers instead if they want to get involved in those sports,” Wolf said.
Owens and Wolf are far from alone in their worries, while others say injuries are just part of a game that rewards the risks players take with giving the best few of them college scholarships and professional opportunities and giving the rest of them life lessons, lifelong friends and fond memories.
But, that doesn’t mean steps can’t still be taken to make it a safer game.
“You can win ball games and still be safe and not have to be such a tough guy that it’s dangerous for people,” Ball High head football coach Sheldon Bennight said.
Whether it’s torn ligaments, broken bones, sprains, strains and other pains, the litany of injuries football players can suffer run from head to toe. When a bright enough spotlight is shone on the toll the sport can take on the human body, football has adjusted to survive.
“You’ve got to evolve,” Texas City head football coach Shone Evans said, adding Texas high school coaches are required by the University Interscholastic League to take yearly safety courses. “The days of the old A&M Junction boys are over.”
One such change in recent years has been a shift from the now-banned two-a-days to shorter, more efficient practices that, in turn, should lead to faster and safer play on the field.
“Fresh bodies are less likely to get injured than tired bodies, so efficiency in your practices prevents a lot of injuries,” Bennight said.
In recent years, more has become known about the long-term detrimental effects of brain injuries, and changes have been made in football — from the rules on the field penalizing dangerous plays to the way the game is taught, such as limiting the exposure of players’ heads during tackles.
And now that the jarring incident roughly three weeks ago in an NFL Monday Night Football game where Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field has renewed safety concerns in football, the sport surely will continue to adjust as needed, Bennight said.
“Any time something like that happens and it’s visual, I think it’s going to lead to more precautions in that area, and I’m fine with it,” Bennight said. “Any time we can be safer in the game, it’s a good thing.”
