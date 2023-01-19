I'm feeling better every day, although I'm still not 100 percent. My brain is still in a bit of a fog, and I somewhat was amazed at the ability to produce my column during the worse of the illness. I give God all the credit for that feat.
I chatted with Capt. Mike Williams this morning. First, he asked about my health, then our talk turned to fishing. But, before we even got into that subject, Williams brought up the weather. He meticulously has kept records throughout his fishing career of catches and the weather.
He said, "This winter is very unusual. The water temperature is not anywhere near where it usually is for this time of year." I mentioned that I have plants growing that normally go dormant this time of year. He agreed saying, "my yard right now is the most emerald green, I've ever seen."
Then he mentioned, we're still in winter and all this can change — look at California. A few weeks ago, they were in a historic drought, now epic flooding. I have to agree, but we don't need another hard freeze like in 2021.
My second reason for chatting with Williams was I wanted his input on what he thought about the decline in the overall size of our speckled trout. Williams gave me his thoughts. I also had a chance to touch base with Capt. James Plaag, and he gave his two cents on the subject. I'll add mine to theirs and all this will be written up in the next column, now that I can think.
Fishing in Galveston Bay pretty much remains the same. Catches of speckled trout are coming from a variety of places, including West Galveston Bay, shorelines along Eagle Point, Crystal, Scott and Burnett Bays. Redfish, black drum, and sheepshead are being caught out at the Galveston jetties. Beachfront surf is holding black drum, whiting and redfish.
Before I close out, the weather will be up and down the next few days. Friday, we'll see a return to cloudy skies and gusty winds from the northeast. Then, rain and thunderstorms return for Saturday. Keep sending in those reports and pictures to reel.report@galvnews.com.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.