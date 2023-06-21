The title of this column might have you scratching your head, but hopefully, you will learn something from the reading of it.
We've been stuck in a pattern of dry weather. All that can change suddenly when you're out on the water.
Updated: June 21, 2023 @ 7:29 pm
I chatted with Capt. Mike Williams about getting caught out in severe weather, and he said, "Most anglers have been caught in bad weather on a fishing trip," which I concur.
Williams went on to say that in the winter, we have to deal with cold fronts coming down from the north. These fronts can produce strong straight-line winds and very cold and, at times, sub-freezing winds. Williams has a name for these storms called "blue walls," also known as "blue norther." Being caught in open water during the passing of a "blue norther" can take your life.
During this time of year, Williams said, "We deal with thunderstorms that produce lightning." If you've fished enough, we've all been caught in a summertime storm. All bets are off when that storm transforms itself into something so deadly by packing winds known as a micro-burst or down-draft winds — winds so strong it can turn the bay and gulf waters into a deadly challenge.
Williams got caught in one of these types of storms years back while fishing Mike Williams Rock on the north Galveston jetty. He recalled seeing the storm lurking over Texas City. The storm itself was shaped like a big black disc, 2 miles wide, and hanging low over the water. There was no rain associated with the odd-looking cloud, and the skies were clear all around it.
Williams said, "All of a sudden, it appeared as if the cloud exploded downward, and black clouds started tailing down to the water, driven by strong winds. I made the decision to pull anchor and run to the Galveston Yacht Basin. Just as my anchor hit the bottom of the boat, that micro-burst of wind caught me and almost blew me out of the boat."
Williams instructed his passengers to put on life jackets and lay down on the floor of his Boston Whaler. He then made it back into the Galveston Yacht Basin. The weather station reported winds that June day of 96 miles per hour.
In Williams' own words, "That was the worst winds and seas I've ever experienced in 60 years of being on the water." Capt. Sammy Flores was out there that day and made it back to the marina, and agreed with Williams on the severity of the weather.
When I fished with Capt. James Plaag a couple of weeks ago, we chatted about how unforgiving the gulf waters can become, especially in a storm. Plaag then made this statement, "You know Dillman, there's bold captains, old captains but there ain't no bold old captains." That statement is so true; I've seen and heard stories of captains going out against better judgment.
Williams' and Flores' experience on the water allowed them to safely make it back to port. Others might have never made it. Be careful this time of year.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
Reel Report
