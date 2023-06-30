Finally, it seems that the wind will give us a break going into the holiday weekend. Speaking of this weekend, there are lots of festivities planned for the celebration of this country's independence.
Texas Parks & Wildlife will be stepping up enforcement of boating under the influence laws as part of Operation Dry Water, Saturday through Monday. Operation Dry Water is a country-wide campaign to combat impaired boating this year. Let's all strive to make this an accident-free weekend on all the lakes and bays in Texas.
Capt. Greg Ball of Wave Dancer Charters reported that the lighter winds have made for good catches of fish along the Galveston jetties. This week, his captains have put their anglers on speckled trout, black drum, slot redfish and sheepshead. They've been fishing live shrimp 3-5 feet underneath popping corks. Ball said, "This pattern should hold through July 4, as the winds are predicted to be light."
Capt. Theron Fisk with Wave Dancer Charters did some state water nearshore fishing. Our state water extends out to 9 miles from the coastline. Fishing near state water rigs, wrecks and reefs, Fisk put his anglers on good numbers of Spanish mackerel and spade fish, using Spanish sardines as bait. Fisk also reported seeing and catching a few nice dorado as well. Closer to the jetties, Ball said, "My captains are finding plenty of shark action, too."
My West End angler Dahna Hull couldn't stand it any longer and decided to give the surf a try. The wind was light, but the surf remained muddy. She reported catching gafftop and sharks, along with the dreaded hardhead catfish. There's also some seaweed showing back up in the surf, which can make it frustrating for the angler.
For the rest of Galveston Bay, there have been some better catches of speckled trout coming from West Bay. Live croakers have been working best, but some fish are being caught on shrimp.
The middle of Galveston Bay continues to produce good catches of black drum, along with a few reds, speckled trout and sheepshead. If winds will remain light, better catches of trout will be had over the weekend.
