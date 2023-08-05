I've been praying for a change in this weather pattern. Now it seems we're going to get a change, but it's not going to be to my liking.
Friday, the dreaded southwest winds shifted to more to a due south. What I want, like most anglers that fish Galveston, is a shift in the winds to a east/southeast — something we haven't seen for more than two months.
On the plus side to this pattern is the lack of tropical development. When our winds blow from the south, it's never a light south wind. This will be the case for the beginning of the new week.
Friday, I fished with one angler, Tim Smith. I thought it would be an easy outing. Well, that wasn't the case. We first started out by landing on some speckled trout, catching them on soft plastics. There wasn't a keeper in the bunch, all short of the limit. Everywhere we stopped, all the fish were under-sized. Just not my day!
Capt. Juan Cruz ran a family of four who I usually fish when they're in town. They scratched out 10 keeper drum, one sheepshead, one red and a lone speckled trout. The husband and wife respectively caught and released an over-sized drum and a bull red. Cruz put some miles on his boat for this box of fish.
Capt. Roland Martinez fished for a few hours over in east Galveston Bay. He said, "I had some issues with my boat, so this was more of a shakedown outing to make sure the problem was corrected. Thank goodness it was all good."
Well, he ran over to Hannah's and could only muster up a few gafftop in four hours of trying. Martinez said, "I'm so ready for the fall." Me too, but we have a few weeks to go before we even have a chance for a cool front!
Offshore anglers are going to be in for a change, as the calm seas will give way to an increase in wave heights. Friday seas were bumpy, but those that went offshore found some good fish.
Capt. Tyler Hatfield of UpScale Anglers has been fishing the state waters and doing quite well. Kingfish have been along the Galveston beachfront. The Bolivar beachfront is loaded with sharks.
The south jetty has been good for black drum, and some large sand bar sharks are being caught and released in the same area. This may all come to a halt with the increase in the wind velocity
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
