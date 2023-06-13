Looking at the long-range forecast for the rest of the week, it surely isn't favorable.
There's little to no rain predicted, and we're going to be plagued with winds from the south/southwest around 15-20 miles per hour. This will muddy up the waters in some bays. The areas that remain fishable will see plenty of pressure, as anglers will be penned up in these locations.
This past Saturday, T. Kemp Jones fished the surf at 16 Mile Road with his son. Using live shrimp and croakers they caught two under-sized speckled trout and one shark.
Kemp said, "The water was a little less clear than earlier in the week, but remained green. The wind was light, but the fish just didn't want to eat. My son and I still had a great day, and we'll regroup and try again." Sometimes it's just about the experience more than the catching.
Saturday, I fished with Walter Emmons, Jeff Cowart and David Moore. Moore hasn't fished in more than 20 years, so it was good to get him out on the water. The wind was west/southwest, so I decided to run up the west shoreline of Galveston Bay, avoiding the Saturday crowds.
On our first stop, we proceeded to catch some really nice black drum. After the drum bite stopped, a few speckled trout decided to feed on our live shrimp. I then made a move further up into Galveston Bay, where we caught some reds, but they were all 1/4-inch short of being legal.
Sunday, Boyd Gipson fished with Billy Hickey out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp in San Leon. The winds were not favorable, so Gipson ran his Boston Whaler to a protected stretch of water in upper Galveston Bay. Using live shrimp fished under popping corks, these two anglers landed six speckled trout and had their limit of black drum.
Saturday and Sunday, Capt. Tyler Hatfield of UpScale Anglers fished the tip of the south Galveston jetty, marker WR4, and inside the north Galveston jetty. In both locations, his anglers battled big sharks. The tip of the south jetty produced black drum, as well.
This Thursday morning. my wife will have surgery. I ask that you keep us in your prayers. I'll be off the water for a few days as she heals. Please send in any fishing reports or pictures to reel.report@galvnews.com.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
