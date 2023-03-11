Saturday's weather was grand. Sunday, we'll see winds out of the southwest, then they begin to blow out of the northwest come early evening. Monday morning winds will be strong out of the northeast, as the air temperature will rise to the mid 60s. It will feel chilly.
Let's welcome Capt. Reanna Starr Delacruz of Baffin Bay Adventures. I met her at the Houston Fishing Show this year. Delacruz said, "The wind has been blowing, but the fishing in Baffin Bay has been great. We're catching a lot of over the legal slot size of fish, wading in knee deep water."
Now remember, this area has a slot limit for speckled trout of 17-23 inches. When the sun rises, the redfish are cruising the flats, which makes for a fun "sightcasting" experience.
Light colored topwater lures, Corky's, and soft plastics are working the best for speckled trout, along the rock piles and grass beds. The redfish are eating lures in bright colors. I'm going to do a write up on Delacruz soon on how she ended up being a fishing guide in a male dominated field.
Capt. Brantley Walker of Knot Working Fishing Charter and I ran a two-boat trip Friday out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp in San Leon. We fished the same group of anglers last year. Two years in a row, they were blessed with great weather conditions.
Walker started off his day early, catching a mixed box of speckled trout, black drum, sheepshead and flounder. I struggled early, landing only two keeper trout and one black drum.
I then completely changed locations, opting to make a 5-mile run towards Trinity Bay. I'm glad I did because my anglers caught another 11 trout and 10 black drum. All the fish were caught on live shrimp under popping corks.
A couple other anglers launched from Eagle Point, one of them being Juan Cruz and his wife Addie. They, too, returned to the camp with a mix of black drum and speckled trout.
Don't forget to "spring" your clocks forward before you go to bed. Yes, daylight saving begins. I really wish that the state would abolish daylight saving time. Other states have without a problem.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
