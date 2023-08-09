I'm not a meteorologist and have never claimed to be, but I do watch the weather patterns.
We've had weeks of a high pressure dome that settled on top of this region. This dome of high pressure has moved a bit east and west at times, thus creating a lull in the winds. Right now, it's just sitting in the same place, not moving, which gives leaves us with these south/southwest winds and very dry conditions.
I had a reader send in a comment about how low the tides seem to be this year. It seems he keeps his boat behind the flood gate in Moses Lake, and the tide is quite noticeably lower than normal. One reason for the lower than normal tides is the wind direction.
A southwest wind impedes the flow of water through the Galveston jetties. The jetties run in an east/west direction, so when the wind is from the east/southeast, we get a good flow of water through the jetties on an incoming tide.
The second reason why the tides are low is we just came off a full moon, and we've had a strong outgoing tide that coincided with the moon phase. Also, any direction of west in our winds will help push water out of the bays even greater than predicted.
The tide tables that fisherman follow are only predictions, much like a weather forecast that predicts the chance of precipitation in a certain region of the country or city. They're never 100 percent accurate because of all the variables that come into play.
The two most important factors that concern our tides are the wind direction and moon phase. Also, the time of the tides, that is the times for the high and low, change depending on what bay you're fishing. The further away from the gulf, the longer it takes for the tide to reach you. There's a time differential in all of our bays.
For instance, at Eagle Point, you have to add four hours to the predicted tide for the entrance to Galveston Bay. Here's an example, say the tide is high at 8 a.m. in Galveston. That would make the high tide at Eagle Point around noon.
Often I'm asked what's the better tide to fish? That actually depends on where you're fishing. In open water, both an incoming and outgoing tide can be equally good. If you're wading a shoreline near a drain or bayou, I like the tide to run out. Now, certain areas are better on an outgoing than incoming and visa versa.
Tides play a vital role in saltwater fishing. The fish bite during a moving tide. Sometimes the best bite is turning the turn of the tide, whether it starts in or begins to move out. There are also times when the tide is too strong, and the fish will not feed until it slows down.
I pray this column gives you a little insight to tides and how they affect the fishing.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
Join us on a captivating journey through time as we explore Galveston's fascinating evolution from a prominent port city to a bustling beach resort destination. Discover how early bathhouses paved the way for a thriving tourism economy and shaped iconic landmarks like the Balinese Room and P…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.