Wednesday morning, I chatted with Capt. Mike Williams about this cold front heading our way Thursday evening.
You can learn a lot if you clear your mind and open your ears to listen rather than talk, and that's the case whenever I speak with Williams. He always has a story, to go along with a story, like this approaching cold front.
Williams said, "this will be a carbon copy of what happened on the shores of Galveston Bay in 1983." Thirty-nine years ago, an Arctic front passed over Galveston Island on Dec. 21, 1983.
We kept chatting about what effect this front will have on Galveston Bay. Williams asked, "did you ever watch the movie the Ten Commandments?" I answered, "of course." Williams said, "Remember when Moses stands up on the rock and says, 'behold the Power of the Lord?' Moses then lifts his hands up to the sky, and opens the Red Sea." I replied, "well, yes."
Williams went on to say that late Thursday, we'll see the shear power of the man who controls the weather with this super cold north wind riding on the wings of this Arctic Express front.
Williams call these winds a "blue wall," and they can — and this cold front will — produce winds more than 40 knots. These winds will blow for an extended period of time with the air temperature dropping drastically to below freezing.
Just as Moses parted the Red Sea, these winds will part Galveston Bay, as the last tide out on late Thursday evening drains the bay waters towards the Gulf of Mexico. Now, it's not actually going to "part" Galveston Bay, but the combination of the strong northwest/north winds and an outgoing tide will significantly lower the tide some 4-5 feet.
Having studied the weather and weather patterns of Galveston for more than 50 years, Williams urges anyone fishing or boating on the 22 or 23, to take heed. There are places in the channel where fishermen can hide from the winds, but you can't hide from cold. His advice on fishing Friday, "never make the same mistake once."
I know many will try to fish ahead of this Arctic blast, my advice is don't get caught! This will be unlike any front most have experienced. It will come in quietly like a stealth bomber, but roar like a lion with its winds.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
