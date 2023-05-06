After all the good catches this week in Galveston Bay, I find it only fitting to see what's been biting on Lake Conroe.
Conroe is a short drive north from Houston and offers the angler a variety of fish. So, here's the rundown on what's been biting on the lake, according to fishing guide Chris Edwards with Catch A Trophy Guide Service.
First, the lake level is slightly above pool at 201.10 feet. Water temperature has been running between 67-70 degrees.
Largemouth bass (black bass) catches have been good. Edwards mentioned that the bass have been holding in a water depth of 4-12 feet. Soft plastic baits in watermelon color, either Texas or Carolina rigged, have been effective off main lake points. Crank baits have been producing strikes early and late in the day near the rocks around the dam, and all bridge pilings.
"Awesome" is the word Edwards used when describing the hybrid striper and white bass catches. Live shad in the 3-6 inch range has been the best bait. These fish are spawning and Edwards said, "We're finding them on the main lake points, and of the points in the creek channels." The best water depth is 14-20 feet.
Lake Conroe is well known for the catfish, and the bite has been great. Creek channels and points in 15-22 feet of water has been producing excellent numbers of fish. The riprap rocks near the dam are also a great place to catch some cats, according to the guide. It's best to use a cork set 4-5 feet deep with dead shrimp, dead shad or a nightcrawler worm. There are still a few catfish being caught against the bulkheads and rocks on the shoreline.
Edwards listed the crappie bite as only fair. Some decent crappie have been holding around the deeper boat docks, brush piles and pier piling in 12-20 feet of water. Live minnows have been working the best, but some fish have been caught by anglers throwing crappie jigs.
In the next column, I'll catch up on the saltwater action in Galveston Bay. I should have some reports from this weekend.
A year ago today (Saturday), a friend of mine Ryan McLelland passed away after a boating accident in Louisiana. Sunday, the family and I will meet at Eagle Point to commemorate his death. Please keep us in your prayers.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.