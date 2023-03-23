About a month ago. I penned a column on the subject of the best time to catch a state-record trout.
Much of my information came from Capt. Mike Williams, a longtime Galveston Bay guide, who fished for big speckled trout. He's been interviewed by most major fishing magazines and newspapers in Texas during his guiding career. A lot of the interviews were on the fine art of catching trophy-speckled trout.
In my column, I quoted Williams as saying, "The best time for trophy trout in Texas is when the pear trees bloom." It's an interesting statement, and just to note, the state record sand and gulf trout were caught on Feb. 26 and 28, respectively. That's right around the time that pear trees bloom in Texas.
Now, I may disagree with Williams on his time to catch a trophy trout because I figure the best time to catch a trophy trout is when it bites your bait or lure — in my world anyway.
Williams is a wealth of information, and speaking of information, he told me recently, "Several important factors come into play when pursuing trophy speckled trout. It could be compared to opening a safe. A person has to have all the numbers to the combination for that safe to open."
According to Williams, one of the most important numbers to the combination is "when." A trophy trout angler knows the best weather conditions and tides to better his chance of catching that long sought-after speckled trout.
Lastly, the most important number is "where." This is a location where big trout frequent. Williams has a name for these locations and calls them "Paititi Spots." These locations are not stumbled upon but it takes years of experience and knowledge to know these locations.
Not every shoreline is the same, and not every rock along the jetties is the same. There are certain areas that big trout frequent. If you don't know "where," the safe can never be opened.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
