This sure is an ugly start to the week. At least the rain has held off. But that’s not the case for some areas north of here.
All that runoff will eventually make it downstream to Galveston Bay. Tides are running a little higher than usual because of the northeast/east winds. Water temps throughout the bay are hovering around the 60-degree mark.
Saturday afternoon, I met a friend and customer of mine, Baron Purselley, after he finished up an early morning duck hunt that morning. Our plan was to fish until dark. He lives in Dallas, but keeps his boat on the west end of Galveston. So, we loaded up the boat and started to head out into west Galveston Bay.
Purselley quickly remembered he forgot to load the PFDs, so we returned to the launch. I waited for him to drive to his storage shed at the ramp with the boat. I then noticed some sheen coming from off the stern of the boat, but I didn’t think that much of it at this point. Purselley arrived back with the PFDs and off we went.
As I began jumping up on plane, it became difficult to steer the vessel. I quickly came off plane and noticed an even a bigger sheen coming from the stern. Then, the GPS on the boat went out.
At that point, our conscience told us to scrap the trip, and we returned to the dock to load the boat on the trailer. Purselley just got the boat out of a shop in Dallas. Needless to say, he took the boat back to the shop that afternoon.
Many times, anglers become so caught up in the moment, that they don’t listen to their conscience. In my younger years, I never even thought about scrapping a trip. I would do anything to make it happen, even if my conscience told me that it might not be safe.
My thinking is different now, for I know that voice in my head is telling me something for my own good. Listen to that little voice called a conscience, whether you’re fishing, hunting or just doing what we do, something called life. It might just be for your own good.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
