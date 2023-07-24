My Sunday was good, as my wife finally felt good enough to attend church. It’s been a long road for her, and I want to give a heartfelt thanks for all the prayers.
Well, after church, we went to eat at a local establishment, and I ran into Dahna Hull as we sat down at our table. She had just come off the water, so of course I asked about the fishing.
Hull fished with Larry Williams and Randy Brock. After filling the livewell with croakers, they headed out towards San Luis Pass. Hull said, “The bay was glass, and the sun was just breaking over the horizon when we stopped just east of the pass. Bait fish were everywhere, but the water was very off-colored. We never got bit, so we moved around the area, but the only fish willing to bite were ladyfish.”
They tried under the pass bridge itself, but still never caught a fish. Because the water was flat, they then headed out towards the beach front, where they found some gafftop. Hull said, “Even though we didn’t score any good fish, it was a beautiful morning, and getting to see you at lunch and meet your wife was the perfect ending!” Thank you for the compliment. I always enjoy interacting with my loyal followers and contributors.
Capt. Rocky Handrich of Rocky’s Guide Service has been back over fishing in West Galveston Bay. This past Friday, Handrich fished in the guided division of the ABC Tournament held out of Topwater Restaurant in San Leon. He drew an all-lady team, but don’t let anyone tell you ladies can’t fish, because they ended up in first place. I believe 60 guided teams were in the tournament.
Saturday and Sunday, Handrich reported catching speckled trout around the causeway bridge and in the middle of West Galveston Bay. He said, “The bite wasn’t great, but we just kept pecking away at them until we were done.” According to the guide, the water is clearing up from the southwest blow. On a side note, the bay is full of ladyfish and small sharks.
The 61st Street Fishing Pier has been rather quiet lately. The southwest wind has kept the beachfront water rather muddy. Most of the catches have been gafftop and some small sharks, either black tip or bonnet heads.
One angler did catch a few speckled trout during the evening in that off-colored water. The wind just needs to switch to the southeast, in order for the beachfront to clear. Monday afternoon the beachfront looks much clearer.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
