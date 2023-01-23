I’m sad to report that around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the Brazoria County Sherriff’s department recovered a body matching the description of the missing kayak angler. Say an extra prayer for his loved ones as they go through this challenging time.
This past Saturday, the West End Anglers hosted their last leg of the Winter Trout Series. This was the third and final event. The weather was downright nasty, but some anglers weighed in some impressive fish. Here are the results of that tournament and final team of the year standings.
• Heaviest three speckled trout stringer (weight includes an added 1.5 pounds for live fish)
1st place: Parker/Nelms/Strickland — 18.80 pounds
2nd place: Sullivan/Roeder/Velasco — 5.50 pounds
3rd place: Plaag/Higgins — 14.90 pounds
4th place: Travis Daffern — 14.77 pounds
5th place: Townsend/Barghi — 13.07 pounds
• Side pot heaviest trout (exact weight on certified scale)
1st place: Robert Strickland — 9.30 pounds
2nd place: James Plaag — 6.25 pounds
3rd place: Travis Daffern — 5.39 pounds
4th place: Vaughn Velasco — 5.18 pounds
5th place: Colton Roeder — 4.88 pounds
• Team of the Year 2022/2023 November/December/January (weight does not include added bonus)
1st place: Parker/Nelms/Strickland — 32.73 pounds
2nd place: Meshell/Iguess — 25.33 pounds
3rd place: Francis/Popovich — 24.73 pounds
4th place: Travis Daffern — 24.70 pounds
5th place: Maxey Rab — 24.22 pounds
This is the total of nine speckled trout for the three events fished, all in west Galveston Bay. Congratulations to the winners of the tournaments and team of the year. My hat’s off to Robert Strickland for a great fish.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
