This morning I walked Liberty, my German shepherd. As some of you may know, I live in Jamaica Beach, and Wednesday morning it was foggy — not thick, but foggy.
Our walk took us down Jolly Roger, which parallels the state park. As the sun peeked through the fog, I gazed out upon the coastal prairie, and it seemed to sit still in time. The quietness and stillness of it all were breathtaking as the fog lingered just on top of the prairie grass.
Then, as we continued our walk, I noticed several large spider webs, perfectly made, that shimmered in the morning glow as dew dripped off the webbing. It's hard to find peacefulness in the world today, but I did find a piece of heaven this day, right in my own backyard.
Ron Ciaccio and his neighbor Gene Zimmerman fished West Galveston Bay on Tuesday from the hours of 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Finding a sandy streak of water just off North Deer Island; they caught eight speckled trout, seven sheepshead and three redfish.
Ciaccio said, "We used live shrimp under popping corks in 3-4 feet of water over the shell. Not all the fish were keepers, but we had a good time. Water temperature was around 63 degrees." He did mention where he read a recent column of mine mentioning fishing the dirty streaks in West Galveston Bay. Apparently, it paid off.
Specktacular Trout Series and the Texas Redfish Rumble Fishing Tournament Series conclude this Saturday. The weigh-in will take place in Kemah at Jackie's Bar and Grill from 2-4 p.m. An awards ceremony will follow.
The event is open to all anglers, regardless if you fished the other two tournaments. You can sign up at the captains meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday night at the FishStix store in Santa Fe.
Don't forget this Saturday is the Clear Creek Clean Up from 8 a.m. until noon. Lunch will be provided for all volunteers. To register, call 281-830-3419. Participants will meet at the FM 270 boat ramp in League City.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
