This morning I walked Liberty, my German shepherd. As some of you may know, I live in Jamaica Beach, and Wednesday morning it was foggy — not thick, but foggy.

Our walk took us down Jolly Roger, which parallels the state park. As the sun peeked through the fog, I gazed out upon the coastal prairie, and it seemed to sit still in time. The quietness and stillness of it all were breathtaking as the fog lingered just on top of the prairie grass.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

