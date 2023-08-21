Before I jump into the fish reports, it seems that the tropical disturbance in the gulf will make landfall in deep south Texas. That's good news for them as far as rainfall.
Our rainfall chances are now somewhere around 40-60 percent, depending upon who you believe. Hopefully, we'll see at least a few scattered showers along our coastal areas.
This weekend's weather was really nice for those who were able to fish. I fished Saturday out of the Galveston Yacht Marina with Andy Soto and his son. Soto just recently purchased a boat and needed to be shown around the area.
We started our day fishing lower Galveston Bay from the Texas City Dike to Campbell's Bayou. After only landing a couple of drum, we then moved into west Galveston Bay. I showed him how to run into west bay through the reefs, and we fished a few places during our venture. They landed a few speckled trout, black drum and some reds — all on live shrimp under popping corks.
Capt. Juan Cruz fished with Bob Carl, his son Levi, Tom Bullard and his son Jack out of Eagle Point in San Leon. Cruz the day before caught lots of trout in the gas wells, but on this day, the bite never materialized.
These anglers did end up with a nice box of fish, though, landing several keeper black drum, four sheepshead and three speckled trout. All the fish were caught on live shrimp under popping corks.
Ed Lantz fished out of Eagle Point on Sunday with a friend of his, and they went out to the gas wells. Conditions Sunday morning were much better than Saturday, and the speckled trout bite was good. By 9 a.m., they had their two-man limit, all caught on live shrimp under a cork.
Capt. Mike Williams believes this little tropical system will stir up "a mild run" of bull reds at the Galveston jetties. He also mentioned that with the salinity level in the bay being so high, the trout will seek the waters where the fresh water runs into the bay —that means any river or bayou that drains into the bay.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.