"Little darlin', the smile's returning to their faces. Little darlin', it seems years since it'e been here. Here comes the sun, and I say, it's alright."
These lyrics were written by George Harrison of the Beatles. I find it quite fitting to open this column with these words. Yes, finally the grey skies left, leaving us with abundant sunshine and clear skies. It's shaping up to be a beautiful weekend.
The Saltwater Legend Fishing Tournament Series is set to kick off Feb. 16-18.
The first stop of three events begins in Port Aransas. Anglers can fish one or all three events. The top team that fishes all three tournaments will be awarded a fully rigged custom Haynie boat.
Early registration ends Monday. Those who register by then will avoid a late registration fee of $300. For more information or to register, visit swlegendseries.com.
So, what can anglers expect for this coming weekend? The Galveston jetties should be decent for catches of sheepshead, slot-size black drum and maybe even a few speckled trout for those using light rods with live shrimp. You'll want to fish tight to the rocks.
Those fishing heavy tackle and using live crab should be able to catch some over-sized black drum and redfish. Just some advice, have a venting tool on board to deflate their swim bladder, allowing for a successful release.
West Galveston Bay could be the hot spot for speckled trout anglers. Anglers will want to key in on the "dirty streaks" of water in the bay, using soft plastics and live shrimp under popping corks. The open area of the bay between Green's Cut and North and South Deer Islands is a good place to begin your day.
The west side shoreline of Galveston Bay might be the ticket for those anglers looking to just catch fish. The numerous reefs and old pier pilings offer structure to sheepshead, black drum, redfish and speckled trout. Live shrimp provides the best opportunity for the angler to bend a rod. Eagle Point Fishing Camp offers easy access to the west side of Galveston Bay.
The northern end of Galveston bay could be a mud hole because of the recent rains that fell in Houston.
Die-hard waders may do well fishing near the deeper bayous in east Galveston Bay. The best bite will be on slow sinking mullet imitation plugs and soft plastics.
