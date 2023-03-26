Saturday was absolutely gorgeous. Sunday, cloud cover returned but otherwise still a nice day to close out the weekend. Monday there's a slight chance of rain during the day and that increases to 50 percent early evening.
I fished Saturday out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp with Galveston resident Mike Wenzel and his two sons Jacob and Cameron. After Thursday's trip, I decided to try something different against my better judgment.
Our first couple of stops early produced not a single bite. I then decided to run across the bay to a reef that I've been fishing, and wouldn't you know it, two waders were already on it. I've fished this little reef for more than 30 years and never seen anyone wade it; I guess I can't say never now.
So, here it is about 9 a.m.and not a single bite. I then moved to where that little voice told me to go first and we finally started to catch some fish. We landed a couple nice keeper trout and a few black drum.
On the last stop to the area where we started the morning, we got on anther decent drum bite. Water again was only fair, and that didn't happen until after the tide slowed down.
Capt, Juan Cruz fished the upper reaches of Galveston Bay, and he reported the bite as being tough. He and two other anglers landed a couple over-sized black drum, bull red, three keeper speckled trout and a handful of black drum, all on live shrimp.
Duain Cagle and his fishing buddy Nate McDuell used live shrimp on the outside of the Moses Lake flood gate and caught their limit of black drum. They used live shrimp.
Eagle Point boat storage customer Leo Kosieja and a couple of his buddies fished along a pile of rocks in the open bay and found a few speckled trout, one red and a large sheepshead. Kosieja said, "The bite was anything but fast, but the weather was just perfect."
A lot of folks took advantage of the chamber of commerce weather and were on the water this weekend, especially Saturday. Eagle Point was popping when I returned to the dock at around noon.
My only word of advice is to check and make sure your boat is in operational condition before you take the time to trailer it to a boat ramp. There's nothing more frustrating than not have a properly operating boat when you back it down a boat ramp — not only for you, but for the others in line waiting to launch while you try to fiddle with the boat to get it running on the boat ramp.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
