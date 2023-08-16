Fishing took a back seat for most folks Wednesday. I was pleasantly surprised by the coolness in the air this morning and the gusty northeast winds.
Now, don’t go get all excited, because the temperature will be on the rise Thursday, combined with winds out of the southwest. It appears that this pattern will persist through the weekend.
College of the Mainland is now registering students for their fall classes. My friend Tom La Santa is again instructing three saltwater fishing classes at the college’s Livelong Learning Center at Mainland City Centre. These classes involve classroom instruction and fishing excursions. Classes are as follows:
1) Saltwater Night Fishing: Open to ages 18 and up. Thursdays, Sept. 21-Oct. 26.
Capt. Bobby Hall of Galveston Deep Sea Fishing Charters ran a deep water trip overnight Monday. They returned to the dock early Tuesday with a five-man limit of red snapper, 11 black fin tuna and one amberjack.
Capt. Shannon LaBauve of Galveston Offshore has been fishing inshore, as he waits for the winds to lay down, which are forecast to do so late this week. In the meantime, he’s been fishing for speckled trout and catching them in the Galveston Channel with live shrimp under popping corks.
Captains Derrick Greene and Mohammad Ghani of In The Zone Charters put in the work Tuesday and battled some rough seas, but put a group of anglers on some nice fish. They caught their limit of red snapper, plus some vermillion snapper. Then, they put out the big rods and landed four amberjack and a couple bonus ling. As Greene says, “We’re stacking meat,” which he does more often than not.
After a successful Monday of speckled trout catches in the bay, the bite fell off Tuesday. Winds were up, which curtailed the bite in the gas wells, located in the middle of Galveston Bay. The winds should relax on Thursday as we head into the weekend.
Please remember most schools are in session, so be mindful as you drive through school zones on your way to the coast.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
